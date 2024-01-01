$4,000+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Sold As Is
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,648 KM
Vehicle Description
YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** AUTO *** AC *** GX **** ONLY 134648 KM*** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
VEHICLE SOLD AS IS: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY
WE WOULD NOT BE SAFETYING AT AN ADDITIONAL COST
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Match Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Car Match Canada
Car Match Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-621-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333