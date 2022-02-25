Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

93,237 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

519-621-4333

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 / AMG PKG / NO ACCIDENTS

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 / AMG PKG / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,237KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8358453
  VIN: wddkk5gf7bf118529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 93,237 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** E 350 CONVERTIBLE *** AMG PACKAGE *** AUTO *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** SUPER LOW KM ONLY 93,237 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

