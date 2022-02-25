2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 2 3 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8358453

8358453 VIN: wddkk5gf7bf118529

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 93,237 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

