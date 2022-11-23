2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9358204

9358204 VIN: WDDKJ5GB7BF121687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 137,203 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

