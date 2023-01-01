Menu
This Maxima is in super condition inside and out. It runs and drives like a dream. You can tell this car was babied from new as it still almost looks new. Hurry in and have a look before its gone. 

Car is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Rwgistered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge 
519-242-6485

2011 Nissan Maxima

235,811 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

2011 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

235,811KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AA5AP9BC839842

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,811 KM

This Maxima is in super condition inside and out. It runs and drives like a dream. You can tell this car was babied from new as it still almost looks new. Hurry in and have a look before it's gone. 
Car is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Rwgistered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2011 Nissan Maxima