2011 Nissan Rogue

148,468 KM

Details Description Features

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Auto Source

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

SV

2011 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

148,468KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7649923
  • Stock #: 300765
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV1BW300765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black - Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,468 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS! One Owner Vehicle! Start The Year Off By Effortlessly Cruising Down The HighwayIn This S Nissan Model. The Automatic Black Sedan With A Splendid Black Leather Interior Is "MAX" ED Out With Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, HEATEDSeats(Front And Passenger), Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, SUNROOF, Alloys, Roof Rack, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Auxiliary Output, USB, AM/FM/CD, Fog Lights..... Comes Certified. Price + HST + Lic. Fees. Finanacing Available. Good Or Bad Credit.

 

We Also Sell New And Used Tires. Over 4000 Tires In Stock. Sold In Sets, Pairs And Singles. 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

