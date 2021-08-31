Menu
2011 Nissan Versa

103,000 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2011 Nissan Versa

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7673170
  VIN: 3N1BC1CP5BL464702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 NISSAN VERSA - HATCHBACK

 

103000KM....LOW KMS!!

 

1.8L 4CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

RECENTLY REPLACED TIRES

 

$6995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE OAC!!!

FILL OUT A CREDIT APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE - WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA -

 

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

