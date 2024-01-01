Menu
<div>WOW WOW WOW!!! Look at the mileage on this AWD Impreza Touring with sport package. 90420 kilometers. This car is in super condition inside and out and has a lot of life left in it. Loaded up with tons of features like steering wheel controls, power locks and windows and a power moonroof to name a few. If youre looking for a reliable everyday driver thats also all wheel drive for the slippery road conditions coming this winter, youve just found the one. Come take it for a test drive and feel how solid it is on the road. Hurry in, it wont last long at this price. </div><div><br></div><div>Impreza is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2011 Subaru Impreza

90,420 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i w/Sport Pkg

11996511

2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i w/Sport Pkg

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,420KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GE6B64BH516392

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,420 KM

WOW WOW WOW!!! Look at the mileage on this AWD Impreza Touring with sport package. 90420 kilometers. This car is in super condition inside and out and has a lot of life left in it. Loaded up with tons of features like steering wheel controls, power locks and windows and a power moonroof to name a few. If you're looking for a reliable everyday driver that's also all wheel drive for the slippery road conditions coming this winter, you've just found the one. Come take it for a test drive and feel how solid it is on the road. Hurry in, it won't last long at this price. 
Impreza is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2011 Subaru Impreza