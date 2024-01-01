$9,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Subaru Impreza
2.5i w/Sport Pkg
2011 Subaru Impreza
2.5i w/Sport Pkg
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,420KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF1GE6B64BH516392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,420 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WOW WOW WOW!!! Look at the mileage on this AWD Impreza Touring with sport package. 90420 kilometers. This car is in super condition inside and out and has a lot of life left in it. Loaded up with tons of features like steering wheel controls, power locks and windows and a power moonroof to name a few. If you're looking for a reliable everyday driver that's also all wheel drive for the slippery road conditions coming this winter, you've just found the one. Come take it for a test drive and feel how solid it is on the road. Hurry in, it won't last long at this price.
Impreza is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Impreza is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i w/Sport Pkg 90,420 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic LX 153,634 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L 205,460 KM SOLD
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2011 Subaru Impreza