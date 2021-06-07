Menu
2011 Toyota Matrix

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2011 Toyota Matrix

2011 Toyota Matrix

S

2011 Toyota Matrix

S

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7220459
  VIN: 2T1KU4EE5BC725398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 TOYOTA MATRIX S

 

149000KM

 

1.8L 4 CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

A/C

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

OEM 17" RIMS INCLUDED

 

$6995 CERTIFIED + TAX

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

***VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD***

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

