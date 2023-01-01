$13,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4
2.5L/4WD/LOW KILOMETERS/CERTIFIED
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PROMO 6 MONTHS OR 10,000 KMS EXTENDED WARRANTY WHICH COVERS UP TO $3,000 PER CLAIM -
SAFETY INCLUDED - POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY - NEW BRAKES (ROTORS & PADS) - FRESH OIL SERVICE - A/C - CRUISE CONTROL - LOW KILOMETERS -
WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS
WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
www.asprestigeautosales.com
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
