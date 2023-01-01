Menu
date 2023-01-01

PROMO 6 MONTHS OR 10,000 KMS EXTENDED WARRANTY WHICH COVERS UP TO $3,000 PER CLAIM -

SAFETY INCLUDED - POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY - NEW BRAKES (ROTORS & PADS) - FRESH OIL  SERVICE - A/C - CRUISE CONTROL - LOW KILOMETERS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

2011 Toyota RAV4

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4

2.5L/4WD/LOW KILOMETERS/CERTIFIED

2011 Toyota RAV4

2.5L/4WD/LOW KILOMETERS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PROMO 6 MONTHS OR 10,000 KMS EXTENDED WARRANTY WHICH COVERS UP TO $3,000 PER CLAIM - 

SAFETY INCLUDED - POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY - NEW BRAKES (ROTORS & PADS) - FRESH OIL  SERVICE - A/C - CRUISE CONTROL - LOW KILOMETERS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2011 Toyota RAV4