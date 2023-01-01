$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna
Base V6
Location
269,209KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10153758
- VIN: 5TDZK3DC4BS087506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 269,209 KM
Vehicle Description
* Sienna * 7 Passenger * Cruise Control * Automatic/Manual Mode * Sport Mode * Cloth Seats * 12V DC Outlet * Traction Control * Alloy Rims * Roof Rails * Rear Wiper * Heated Mirrors * Cloth Seats * AM/FM/CD/AUX * Folding Rear Seats *
