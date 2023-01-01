Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota XB

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota XB

2011 Toyota XB

SCION 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota XB

SCION 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1693857918
  2. 1693857917
  3. 1693857918
  4. 1693857918
  5. 1693857918
  6. 1693857919
  7. 1693857917
  8. 1693857919
  9. 1693857919
  10. 1693857917
  11. 1693857917
  12. 1693857917
  13. 1693857919
  14. 1693857914
  15. 1693857916
  16. 1693857917
  17. 1693857916
  18. 1693857918
  19. 1693857918
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10381362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - POWER WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS - NO ACCIDENTS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 89,000 KM
$15,490 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Rio EX/1.6L...
 46,000 KM
$15,490 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 178,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory