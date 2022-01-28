2011 Volkswagen Golf

Sale $10,500 + taxes & licensing 2 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 22N7535

Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged

