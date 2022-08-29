Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Golf

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,790

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L AUTOMATIC/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L AUTOMATIC/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,790

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9173869
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ4BW138896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - NEW BRAKES ROTORS AND PADS - FULL SERVICE - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

1979 Porsche 911 Car...
 10,400 KM
$74,990 + tax & lic
2020 Sea-Doo Wake Pr...
 25 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic
1951 Chevrolet 3100 ...
 10,000 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory