2011 Volkswagen Routan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10633965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Lumbar Support Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Entertainment System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.