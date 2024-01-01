Menu
SAFETY INCLUDED - LOW KILOMETERS - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX REPORT - POWER SEAT - POWER SLIDING DOORS AND REAR DOOR - REAR CAMERA - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - DVD PLAYER - FULLY LOADED - STOW ON GO -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

2011 Volkswagen Routan

136,000 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Routan

Highline 3.6L/SUNROOF/POWER SLIDING DOORS & TRUNK

2011 Volkswagen Routan

Highline 3.6L/SUNROOF/POWER SLIDING DOORS & TRUNK

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,000KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

SAFETY INCLUDED - LOW KILOMETERS - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX REPORT - POWER SEAT - POWER SLIDING DOORS AND REAR DOOR - REAR CAMERA - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - DVD PLAYER - FULLY LOADED - STOW ON GO -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2011 Volkswagen Routan