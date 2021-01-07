Menu
2012 Audi A4

189,207 KM

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

2012 Audi A4

2012 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM

2012 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

189,207KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6510436
  • Stock #: 133
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL5CA113529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,207 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 189207 KMS and the asking price is $8299 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control, and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 2.0 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Black

·        Exterior Colour: Black

·        All Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

