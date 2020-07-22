Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

163,929 KM

Details

$2,850

+ tax & licensing
$2,850

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ / MANUAL / 163,929 KM

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ / MANUAL / 163,929 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,850

+ taxes & licensing

163,929KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5658015
  VIN: 1G1PD5SH4C7157277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black and Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,929 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LS+ w/1SB *** MANUAL *** POWER GROUP *** 163,929 *** VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS ***

Omvic makes all dealers post this statement on AS-IS vehicles

"This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

