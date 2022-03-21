$9,900+ tax & licensing
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Groh Motors Ltd.
519-653-3112
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
93,232KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8797202
- Stock #: 296540
- VIN: 1G1PF5SCXC7296540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers No reported accidents
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
