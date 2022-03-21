Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

93,232 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,232KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8797202
  Stock #: 296540
  VIN: 1G1PF5SCXC7296540

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers   No reported accidents

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Email Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
