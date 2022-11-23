Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

226.473.1123

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Redline Auto Sales

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

226.473.1123

  1. 9397600
  2. 9397600
  3. 9397600
  4. 9397600
  5. 9397600
  6. 9397600
  7. 9397600
  8. 9397600
  9. 9397600
  10. 9397600
  11. 9397600
  12. 9397600
  13. 9397600
  14. 9397600
  15. 9397600
  16. 9397600
  17. 9397600
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9397600
  • Stock #: 22N8248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22N8248
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Auto Sales

2014 Dodge Journey R...
 188,000 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 179,000 KM
$10,300 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 175,000 KM
$9,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

Call Dealer

226.473.XXXX

(click to show)

226.473.1123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory