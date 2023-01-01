$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo w/1SA
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
156,476KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9880100
- VIN: 1G1PF5SC1C7176349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,476 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St. N Cambridge
519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2