2012 Chevrolet Cruze

156,476 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,476KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1G1PF5SC1C7176349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,476 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a very clean and tidy 2012 Cruze ready to go. This car has great options including Auto start keyless entry power locks and windows just to name a few. If you're looking for a dependable car that looks great too, you've just found it. This car drives like a dream. Call to book an appointment to view it. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

