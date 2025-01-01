Menu
YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** 2LT *** AWD *** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 114948KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY 

WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE 


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

114,948 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT / AWD / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

12584210

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT / AWD / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,948KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2GNFLNE52C6289582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,948 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** 2LT *** AWD *** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 114948KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY 

WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE 


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2012 Chevrolet Equinox