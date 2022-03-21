Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

157,272 KM

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

LS (Certified Included + 3 Month Warranty)

Location

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

157,272KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8909758
  • Stock #: 211
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK1C1337830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,272 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 157272 KMS and the asking price is $8299 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 2.4 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Black

·        Exterior Colour: Grey

·        Front Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

