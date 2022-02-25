$19,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS CHEYENNE EDITION / CREW CAB / 4X4
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8428311
- VIN: 3GCPKREA9CG226780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,432 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CHEYENNE EDITION *** CREW CAB *** V8 *** 4X4 *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** ONLY 124,432 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
