2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

124,432 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
LS CHEYENNE EDITION / CREW CAB / 4X4

LS CHEYENNE EDITION / CREW CAB / 4X4

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

124,432KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8428311
  • VIN: 3GCPKREA9CG226780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,432 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CHEYENNE EDITION *** CREW CAB *** V8 *** 4X4 *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** ONLY 124,432 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

