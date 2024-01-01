$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,374KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4CR317157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,374 KM
Vehicle Description
You have to see this van in person. Any description couldn't explain the condition of this van. It has been very highly maintained inside and out and it runs and drives how it looks. Previous owner went to the added effort of cutting custom rubber mats to protect the carpet. This Grand Caravan SXT comes with loads of features not the least of which is full stow n go seating making this van so versatile. Fill it with people, and head out on the highway, or stow the seats and fill it with stuff this van can do it all with just a few flicks of the finger. I've said tons here but it still won't compare to you seeing it in person. Call for an appointment or message me here. You will be glad you checked in on this one.
Van is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Van is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Ventoso Motor Products
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan