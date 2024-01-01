Menu
<div>You have to see this van in person. Any description couldnt explain the condition of this van. It has been very highly maintained inside and out and it runs and drives how it looks.  Previous owner went to the added effort of cutting custom rubber mats to protect the carpet. This Grand Caravan SXT comes with loads of features not the least of which is full stow n go seating making this van so versatile.  Fill it with people, and head out on the highway, or stow the seats and fill it with stuff this van can do it all with just a few flicks of the finger.  Ive said tons here but it still wont compare to you seeing it in person. Call for an appointment or message me here. You will be glad you checked in on this one. </div><div><br></div><div>Van is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,374 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

