2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6
519-572-5906
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCING!!! THIS VAN COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE.HST EXTRA.CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L/220
L/100Km City: 12.2
L/100Km Hwy: 7.9
Mechanical Equipment
160-amp alternator
3.6L VVT V6 engine
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
730-amp maintenance-free battery
Engine block heater
Engine oil cooler
Front wheel drive
HD engine cooling
HD radiator
HD transmission oil cooler
Interior Equipment
2nd row overhead assist handles
Active head restraints
Air filter
Black sill applique
B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
Carpet flooring
Cruise control
Dual glove boxes
Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
Front courtesy/map lamps
Exterior Equipment
Accent bodyside mouldings
Belt mouldings
Black door handles
Black/bright grille
Body-colour fascias
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Halogen quad headlamps
Headlamp time-delay off
Left manual sliding door w/glass
Rear window wiper/washer
Safety Equipment
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Driver knee-bolster air bag
Dual note electric horn
Electronic stability control
Front supplemental side air bags
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Rear child safety locks
Side curtain air bags for all rows
Entertainment Equipment
(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna
Factory Options
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE
