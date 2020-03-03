Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Speedwrench Auto

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6

519-572-5906

$7,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,180KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4749312
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXCR290793
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING!!! THIS VAN COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE.HST EXTRA.CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L/220

L/100Km City: 12.2

L/100Km Hwy: 7.9

Mechanical Equipment

160-amp alternator

3.6L VVT V6 engine

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

730-amp maintenance-free battery

Engine block heater

Engine oil cooler

Front wheel drive

HD engine cooling

HD radiator

HD transmission oil cooler

Interior Equipment

2nd row overhead assist handles

Active head restraints

Air filter

Black sill applique

B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles

Carpet flooring

Cruise control

Dual glove boxes

Dual sunvisors w/mirrors

Front courtesy/map lamps

Exterior Equipment

Accent bodyside mouldings

Belt mouldings

Black door handles

Black/bright grille

Body-colour fascias

Fold-away pwr heated mirrors

Halogen quad headlamps

Headlamp time-delay off

Left manual sliding door w/glass

Rear window wiper/washer

Safety Equipment

Advanced multi-stage front air bags

Driver knee-bolster air bag

Dual note electric horn

Electronic stability control

Front supplemental side air bags

LATCH ready child seat anchor system

Rear child safety locks

Side curtain air bags for all rows

Entertainment Equipment

(4) speakers

Fixed long mast antenna

Factory Options

3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

Speedwrench Auto

Speedwrench Auto

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6

