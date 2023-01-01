Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SE PLUS 2.4L 7 SEATER/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

2012 Dodge Journey

SE PLUS 2.4L 7 SEATER/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10381350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - 7 PASSENGERS - FULLY LOADED - GOOD IN GAS 4 CYLINDERS 2.4L - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

