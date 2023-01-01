Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

163,602 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

Push Button Start * Automatic/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Dual Climate Control * Heated Mirrors * AM/FM/CD/Aux * 12V DC Outlet * Keyle

2012 Dodge Journey

Push Button Start * Automatic/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Dual Climate Control * Heated Mirrors * AM/FM/CD/Aux * 12V DC Outlet * Keyle

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,602KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9812308
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB8CT388591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,602 KM

Vehicle Description

Push Button Start * Automatic/Manual Mode * Power Locks * Power Windows * Dual Climate Control * Heated Mirrors * AM/FM/CD/Aux * 12V DC Outlet * Keyless Entry * Rear Child Door Locks * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls *

No Added FEES, Cheapest Warranty Options and Lowest payment opions on approved credit!
***************************************************************************************
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Available, No Credit Auto Loans, bankruptcy, Uber driver, Skip the dishes driver, 9 digit SIN number, financing for all credit types.
***************************************************************************************
Low interest rates available for good credit ratings.
***************************************************************************************
Apply Online, Auto Financing Available for Cambridge, Toronto, Mississauga, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford and Guelph
***************************************************************************************
Ask About your Warranty options at a discount 
***************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
*************************************************************************************** 
 *All prices exclude HST, Licensing, plus $10 OMVIC fee 
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 6.96% rate of borrowing over qualified terms based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 6.96% rate of borrowing over a 60 month term is $2,099.75 and payment would be $51.80 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
***************************************************************************************
Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listing price. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

