2012 Dodge Ram 1500

121,169 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

ST Quad Cab 4WD

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

ST Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,169KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6851270
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FP9CS222741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 121,169 KM

Vehicle Description

QUAD CAB 4X4 4.7L V8 * 6 Passenger * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux * Automatic Front Windows * 12V DC Outlet * Tow / Haul Mode * Manual Mode * Traction Control * Automatic Headlights * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Rear Cargo Light * Chrome Bumpers * Heated Mirrors * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Keyless Entry *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

