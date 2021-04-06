2012 Dodge Ram 1500

+ taxes & licensing
519-653-1212
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
+ taxes & licensing
QUAD CAB 4X4 4.7L V8 * 6 Passenger * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux * Automatic Front Windows * 12V DC Outlet * Tow / Haul Mode * Manual Mode * Traction Control * Automatic Headlights * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Rear Cargo Light * Chrome Bumpers * Heated Mirrors * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Keyless Entry *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7