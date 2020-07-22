Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Escape

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT/3L/4WD/ONE OWNER/SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

XLT/3L/4WD/ONE OWNER/SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5657211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY + 3 MONTHS EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED WHICH COVERS UP TO $3,000 PER CLAIM -

SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX - ONE OWNER - 

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448 - 

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-84488448

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & S Prestige Auto Sales

2012 Ford Escape XLT...
 175,000 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape XLT...
 198,000 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic
2018 Polaris Sportsm...
 2,547 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic

Email A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory