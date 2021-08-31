Menu
2012 Ford Escape

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,290

+ tax & licensing
$7,290

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

XLT/2.5L/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,290

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7823580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - NO ACCIDENTS -

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR TO THE TEST DRIVE AND THE DELIVERY DAY -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Cargo shade
Entertainment System
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

