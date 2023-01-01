2012 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 7 1 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10140252

10140252 VIN: 1FTMF1CF8CKE12634

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 65,714 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.