2012 Ford F-150
XLT 8-ft. Bed 2WD
Location
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
65,714KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10140252
- VIN: 1FTMF1CF8CKE12634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 65,714 KM
Vehicle Description
* F-150 STX * 5.0 V8 RWD * 3 Passenger * Cloth Seats* Vinyl Floors * Steering Wheel Controls * Manual Locks * Manual Windows * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux * Climate Control * Traction Control * 12V DC Outlet * Side Steps * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Alloy Rims * Tonneau Cover * Hood Bug Deflector *
