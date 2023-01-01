Menu
2012 Ford F-150

65,714 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT 8-ft. Bed 2WD

2012 Ford F-150

XLT 8-ft. Bed 2WD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,714KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140252
  • VIN: 1FTMF1CF8CKE12634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 65,714 KM

Vehicle Description

* F-150 STX * 5.0 V8 RWD * 3 Passenger * Cloth Seats* Vinyl Floors * Steering Wheel Controls * Manual Locks * Manual Windows * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux * Climate Control * Traction Control * 12V DC Outlet * Side Steps * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Alloy Rims * Tonneau Cover * Hood Bug Deflector *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

