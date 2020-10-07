Menu
2012 Ford Fiesta

149,028 KM

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
SE / NO ACCIDENTS / ALLOY WHEELS

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

149,028KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ4CM179950

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,028 KM

*** SE *** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** ALLOY WHEELS*** ONLY 149028 KM *** POWER GROUP *** VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS ***

PLEASE READ OUR POLICY FOR AS IS VEHICLES BELOW

WE ARE OFFERING OUR LOWEST POSSIBBLE NO HAGGLE PRICE

NO TEST DRIVES ON AS IS VEHICLES

UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED THE VEHCIELS WERE NOT INSPECTED, AND WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT WOULD BE REQUIRED, OR EVEN IF THEY CAN BE SAFTIED

WE DO NOT ACCEPT DEPOSITS TO HOLD THE VEHICLE

WE STRONGLY RECOMMMEND YOU HAVE THE VEHCILES INSPECTED AT A THIRD PARTY SHOP BEFORE YOU PURCHASE.  WE CAN ARRANGE TO HAVE THE VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT A LOCAL CAMBRIDGE SHOP AT YOUR COST

NO SAME DAY PICK UPS FOR NON DEALER BUYERS.  WE CAN GET TEMP PLATES FROM THE MINISTRY WITHIN 2 BUSINESS DAYS

REGARDLESS WETHER OR NOT THE VEHICLES IS BEING EXPORTED WE WILL NOT UNDER ANY CIRUMSTANES NOT CHARGE TAX

ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE BANK DRAFT ONLY, NO CASH, NO CREDIT CARD

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

