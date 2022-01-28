Menu
2012 Ford Focus

175,866 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

SE

SE

Location

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

175,866KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8191971
  • VIN: 1FAHP3K25CL192684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,866 KM

Vehicle Description

* Focus SE * 5 Speed Manual * Sunroof * Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Keyless Entry * Microsoft Sync * Weather Tech Floor Mats * AM/FM/CD/USB/Aux/ * Automatic Headlights * Rear Child Door Locks * Rear Wiper * 17 Alloys ( RIMS ONLY ) * 205/55/16 Winter Tires * Automatic Windows * Heated Mirrors * Fog Lights *

