2012 Ford Focus

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 8 6 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8191971

8191971 VIN: 1FAHP3K25CL192684

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 175,866 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.