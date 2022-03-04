Menu
2012 Ford Focus

121,786 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,786KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8556047
  • VIN: 1FAHP3K26CL401639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 121,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a great Ford Focus hatchback in excellent condition inside and out. With only 121000 kms this little fuel mizer has tons of life left in her.  If you're looking for a solid car that's easy on the pocketbook you've just found it. Hurry down and have a look for yourself. You'll be glad you did. we are operating on an appointment basis so don't hesitate to call the number below to book a time. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

