Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

133,593 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 8810207
  2. 8810207
  3. 8810207
  4. 8810207
  5. 8810207
  6. 8810207
  7. 8810207
  8. 8810207
  9. 8810207
  10. 8810207
  11. 8810207
  12. 8810207
  13. 8810207
  14. 8810207
  15. 8810207
  16. 8810207
  17. 8810207
  18. 8810207
  19. 8810207
  20. 8810207
  21. 8810207
  22. 8810207
  23. 8810207
  24. 8810207
  25. 8810207
  26. 8810207
  27. 8810207
  28. 8810207
  29. 8810207
  30. 8810207
  31. 8810207
  32. 8810207
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,593KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8810207
  • VIN: 1FAHP3F24CL459257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,593 KM

Vehicle Description

* Focus SE Sedan * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Keyless Entry * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Heated Cloth Seats * Power Locks * Power Windows * Climate Control * Traction Control * Automatic Headlights * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Fog Lights * Hood Bug Deflector * Heated Mirrors *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

2012 Ford Focus SE S...
 133,593 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge SEL FWD
 240,676 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 168,267 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory