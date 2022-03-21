$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus
SE SEDAN
133,593KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8810207
- VIN: 1FAHP3F24CL459257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,593 KM
Vehicle Description
* Focus SE Sedan * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Keyless Entry * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Heated Cloth Seats * Power Locks * Power Windows * Climate Control * Traction Control * Automatic Headlights * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Fog Lights * Hood Bug Deflector * Heated Mirrors *
