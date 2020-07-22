Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

186,120 KM

Details Description

$15,799

+ tax & licensing
$15,799

+ taxes & licensing

Speedwrench Auto

519-572-5906

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW

Location

Speedwrench Auto

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6

519-572-5906

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,799

+ taxes & licensing

186,120KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5657829
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA5CG152595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 186,120 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE.THIS TRUCK COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE.HST EXTRA CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906.TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

 

Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 4.8L/293

L/100Km City: 15.9

L/100Km Hwy: 11.2

Mechanical Equipment

4-wheel drive

5'8" pickup box

Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio

Brakes, front disc and rear drum

Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers

Engine, 4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*

Generator, 145 amp

GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)

Pick up box, two tier loading

Power steering

Interior Equipment

Base decor

Climate control, single zone, manual

Console, overhead, deluxe

Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel

Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat

Defogger, windshield and side window

Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic

Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function

Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats

Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers

Exterior Equipment

Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap

Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad

Chrome centre caps

Door handles, black

Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows

Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows

Grille, chrome surround with Chrome Horizontal Bars

Grille, moulded plastic, integral emblem at centre of grille

Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp

Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite

Safety Equipment

Air bags, driver and right front passenger, dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system

Air bags, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor

Air bags, side-impact, seat-mounted, driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection

Brakes, antilock, 4 wheel ABS

Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers

Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing

Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners

Side guard door beams

Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist

Entertainment Equipment

(6) uplevel performance speakers

Antenna, radio mast

Factory Options

ENGINE, 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC)

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Speedwrench Auto

Speedwrench Auto

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6

519-572-5906

