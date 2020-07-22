2012 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
519-572-5906
491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.THIS TRUCK COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE.HST EXTRA CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906.TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 4.8L/293
L/100Km City: 15.9
L/100Km Hwy: 11.2
Mechanical Equipment
4-wheel drive
5'8" pickup box
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Brakes, front disc and rear drum
Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
Engine, 4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
Generator, 145 amp
GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
Pick up box, two tier loading
Power steering
Interior Equipment
Base decor
Climate control, single zone, manual
Console, overhead, deluxe
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat
Defogger, windshield and side window
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Exterior Equipment
Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Chrome centre caps
Door handles, black
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Grille, chrome surround with Chrome Horizontal Bars
Grille, moulded plastic, integral emblem at centre of grille
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Safety Equipment
Air bags, driver and right front passenger, dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bags, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Air bags, side-impact, seat-mounted, driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Brakes, antilock, 4 wheel ABS
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Side guard door beams
Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist
Entertainment Equipment
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Antenna, radio mast
Factory Options
ENGINE, 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC)
