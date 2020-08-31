2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

+ taxes & licensing
519-893-0493
310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4
519-893-0493
+ taxes & licensing
The Street Glide is a bagger with street-wise soul, such as stripped down trim and chrome, low suspension, and blackened, cropped wind deflector. Inspired by the street, the Street Glide is ready to roar with attitude. The innovative Harley-Davidson Touring chassis is based on a single-spar, rigid backbone frame and a stout swingarm developed to withstand the demands of long-haul touring riders and today's powerful engines. Extras on this bike include Rinehart pipes and a rider back rest. Bike is in excellent condition this bike won't disappoint with low KMs.Price does not include HST and Licensing
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4