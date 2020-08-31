Menu
2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

31,054 KM

Details Description

$18,266

+ tax & licensing
Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4

31,054KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5731722
  • Stock #: 670866
  • VIN: 5HD1KBMA5CB670866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vivid Black
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 670866
  • Mileage 31,054 KM

Vehicle Description

The Street Glide is a bagger with street-wise soul, such as stripped down trim and chrome, low suspension, and blackened, cropped wind deflector. Inspired by the street, the Street Glide is ready to roar with attitude. The innovative Harley-Davidson Touring chassis is based on a single-spar, rigid backbone frame and a stout swingarm developed to withstand the demands of long-haul touring riders and today's powerful engines. Extras on this bike include Rinehart pipes and a rider back rest. Bike is in excellent condition this bike won't disappoint with low KMs.Price does not include HST and Licensing

