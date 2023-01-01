2012 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10626408

10626408 VIN: 2HGFB2E50CH000425

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.