Heres a great little Civic coupe EX-L automatic with only 241800 kms.  This sporty 2 door is in great shape inside and out and runs and drives perfectly and has factory navigation built right in. If youve owned a Honda before you already know it has many years of driving still to come.  If youre looking for an inexpensive every day driver youve just found it. This car would be great for a student heading off to school or as an economical daily commuter car. Hurry in while its still available.  

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge 
519-242-6485

2012 Honda Civic

241,850 KM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

241,850KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFG3B93CH001356

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,850 KM

Here's a great little Civic coupe EX-L automatic with only 241800 kms.  This sporty 2 door is in great shape inside and out and runs and drives perfectly and has factory navigation built right in. If you've owned a Honda before you already know it has many years of driving still to come.  If you're looking for an inexpensive every day driver you've just found it. This car would be great for a student heading off to school or as an economical daily commuter car. Hurry in while it's still available.  
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

