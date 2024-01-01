$10,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Honda Civic
EX
2012 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,540KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG3A51CH004612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,540 KM
Vehicle Description
Who needs a nice clean 2 door sporty Civic EX with manual transmission and loads of other options? This car runs and drives like a new car, nice and tight, you can tell the previous owner to great pride in this car and maintained it very well. This would make a great car for a student heading off to school or just an every day commuter car making great mileage and saving you on fuel costs. If you're in need, come see it before it's gone. It won't last long at this price.
Civic is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Civic is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
