2012 Honda Civic

236,000 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

SI

SI

Location

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

236,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6112869
  • VIN: 2HGFB6E55CH200255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HONDA CIVIC SI SEDAN

RUNS GREAT SAFETY CERTIFCATE INCLUDED 

2.4 4CYL VTEC 6 SPEED MANUAL 

LOADED WITH NAVIGATION - MOONROOF - HEATED SEATS - POWER MIRRORS

2012 HONDA CIVIC SI SEDAN

RUNS GREAT SAFETY CERTIFCATE INCLUDED 

2.4 4CYL VTEC 6 SPEED MANUAL 

LOADED WITH NAVIGATION - MOONROOF - HEATED SEATS - POWER MIRRORS

FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

