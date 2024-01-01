Menu
YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** L *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 107,915KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2012 Hyundai Accent

107,915 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent

L / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

2012 Hyundai Accent

L / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

107,915KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE4CU020899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,915 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** L *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 107,915KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2012 Hyundai Accent