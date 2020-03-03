Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS/1.6L/REDUCED/SAFETY INCLUDED

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS/1.6L/REDUCED/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale Price

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 182,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4777866
  • VIN: KMHCU4AEXCU080905
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY INCLUDED - WARRANTY AVAILABLE -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
FINANCING AVAILABLE -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

Due to the health situation of the COVID-19, we have decided for the well-being and safeguard of everyone that test drives will be by appointment, and for serious inquires only. We answer all your questions by email or phone call. We appreciate your help.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -
www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

