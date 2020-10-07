Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

150,000 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5845023
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE4CH085878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS

***CLEAN CARFAX NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS!!!

150000KM

AUTOMATIC

A/C - BLOWS COLD

KEYLESS ENTRY

STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, AUX, HANDS

FREE

 

$6995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

