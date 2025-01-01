Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Check out this low kilometer Santa Fe Sport is super condition inside and out. This Santa Fe has loads of options like power moonroof, power driver seat,power locks and windows and keyless entry to name a few. This suv runs and drives perfect and comes certified at this low price. Call for an appointment while its still available. </div><div><br></div><div>Santa Fe is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.  </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

168,595 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12649500

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1750085524
  2. 1750085524
  3. 1750085524
  4. 1750085524
  5. 1750085524
  6. 1750085524
  7. 1750085524
  8. 1750085524
  9. 1750085524
  10. 1750085524
  11. 1750085524
  12. 1750085524
  13. 1750085524
  14. 1750085524
  15. 1750085524
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,595KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZG4AGXCG145910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this low kilometer Santa Fe Sport is super condition inside and out. This Santa Fe has loads of options like power moonroof, power driver seat,power locks and windows and keyless entry to name a few. This suv runs and drives perfect and comes certified at this low price. Call for an appointment while it's still available. 
Santa Fe is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.  
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla LE 204,133 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT 168,595 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 206,385 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe