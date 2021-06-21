2012 Kia Rondo

Sale $8,800 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7461956

Stock #: 21N7113

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 21N7113

Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

