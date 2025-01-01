Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Check out this AWD Sorrento with only 137800 kms.  This Sorrento is in super condition inside and out and runs and drives great.  Loaded with tons of great options makeing driving a joy. Ifnyoure looking for a full size suv with loads of room for family and cargo, you definitely need to come see this one. Hurry in before its gone.  </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2012 Kia Sorento

137,802 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12470140

2012 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1746036891
  2. 1746036884
  3. 1746037426
  4. 1746037425
  5. 1746036871
  6. 1746037418
  7. 1746036908
  8. 1746037423
  9. 1746037503
  10. 1746037421
  11. 1746037505
  12. 1746037505
  13. 1746037500
  14. 1746037501
  15. 1746037501
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,802KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKTDA23CG202076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this AWD Sorrento with only 137800 kms.  This Sorrento is in super condition inside and out and runs and drives great.  Loaded with tons of great options makeing driving a joy. Ifnyoure looking for a full size suv with loads of room for family and cargo, you definitely need to come see this one. Hurry in before it's gone.  
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition 108,800 KM $17,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/Touring Pkg for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/Touring Pkg 192,744 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 187,290 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2012 Kia Sorento