2012 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer GPS Navigation Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

