2012 Kia Sportage

If you’re looking for a low mileage one owner and no accidents suv with just enough options to make your drive enjoyable with a low price as well, you’ve just found it. This Sportage comes with two sets of wheels and tires so you’re ready for any season. This suv won’t last long at this price so hurry in and takes her for a spin. You’ll be glad you did. Suv is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
362 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Winter Tires
- Aluminum Wheels
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connection
